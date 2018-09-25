Give Back Day: Realtors lend a hand across state

Nevada Realtors from all over the state volunteered their time and talents this month to help Nevadans in need as part of a Realtors Give Back Day on Sept. 13.

The statewide event was organized by the 2018 Nevada Realtors Leadership Academy class as a community service project involving dozens of association members helping others throughout Northern, Southern and rural Nevada.

In Carson City, Realtors volunteered to clean up trash along the I-580 corridor adjacent to College Parkway.

In Incline Village, association members based in and around Lake Tahoe cleaned up trash in public areas.

In Elko, Realtors visited the Highland Village retirement community to help residents there, bringing donated supplies and serving root beer floats during bingo day.

In Las Vegas, local Realtors organized an event benefiting children served by the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada location on Boulder Highway, hosting a barbecue, helping children with homework and organizing a variety of games.

"It's great to see these emerging leaders of our association and our profession taking the initiative to help our fellow Nevadans all over the state," said Nevada Realtors President Heidi Kasama. "This is another example of how Realtors care and how we do a lot more in our communities than just help people buy and sell homes."

Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors, is a professional trade association with more than 17,000 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities.

For information, go to http://www.NVAR.org.