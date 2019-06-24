GOED to hold ‘Small Business Matchmaker’ event Thursday

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development is hosting an event in Reno next week to help Nevada’s small businesses get local, state and federal contracts.

The “Small Business Matchmaker” will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. IT will be at DePoali Middle School, 9300 Wilbur May Parkway.

A spokesman said more than 30 government procurement representatives, government contractors and other small business owners will be on hand to help interested small businesses.

“Nevada contract work should be done by Nevada businesses and this event will give local businesses the tools and knowledge to be competitive,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Those wishing to attend are asked to register by Tuesday and to bring a one-page document describing the company’s capabilities as well as business cards.

For information, visit diversifynevada.com.