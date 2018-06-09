Grant receives top 100 ProAdvisor Award, 4th time in 5 years

RENO — Business Solution Providers, Inc., is pleased to announce that Timothy A. Grant, has been named a 2018 Top ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, an independent news and information source written specifically for the small business advisor who needs to stay current on the latest news and offerings in accounting technology, including updates from Intuit, Xero, Sage and the hundreds of add-on products serving small businesses.

This list recognizes the leading consultants who have embraced the ProAdvisor program and have leveraged it in order to better serve their clients and grow their own business. "We'd like to congratulate everyone who made this year's list," said Insightful Accountant Senior Technical Editor, William "Murph" Murphy. "We had several new people join the ranks this year."

Grant is the company's "Business Software Pilot," managing myriad ERP and MRP softwares for small business clients. "I greatly appreciate the award from such a technology leader as Insightful Accountant," Grant said. "It says a lot to get recognized by your peers." This is the fourth year out of five he has been recognized by the publication.

"This is the fifth year of our ProAdvisor awards," said Insightful Accountant Publisher and Managing Partner, Gary DeHart. "Each year the competition continues to grow and we appreciate the hard work and efforts of all of our winners."