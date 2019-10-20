Greater Nevada Credit Union announces Dietrich as CAO

Greater Nevada Credit Union has named Mike Dietrich as chief administrative officer.

Dietrich will oversee digital services, information technology and cybersecurity and the people services department, which includes people resources, training, staffing and administrative services for GNCU as well as its wholly owned subsidiaries, Greater Nevada Mortgage and Greater Commercial Lending.

During the past decade, Dietrich’s career has focused on merging teams and technologies while growing his awareness of workplace culture, dynamics and organizational change management. After working for Microsoft and LinkedIn, Dietrich served as the state of Nevada’s chief information officer. Dietrich previously worked for Greater Nevada as vice president of information technology from 2007 to 2011.

Dietrich has been a member of organizations including the National Association of State CIOs and the Nevada Department of Homeland Security Resilience Commission. He also has presented at a number of conferences and professional gatherings throughout his career.

Earlier this summer, GNCU announced the hiring of 16-year credit union veteran Danny DeLaRosa as chief development officer.