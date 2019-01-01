Greater Nevada Credit Union honored by USDA

For the third consecutive year, Greater Nevada Credit Union was named the USDA National Business and Industry Lender of the Year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The 2018 award was presented at the National Rural Lenders Association annual conference in Washington, D.C., and accepted by Jeremy Gilpin, EVP of Greater Commercial Lending, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GNCU.

"We are extremely honored to be the USDA National Business and Industry Lender for the third year in a row. What is more impressive is that out of the top 10 lending institutions, GCL works on a daily basis with more than half of them," said Gilpin in a media release.

Over the past year, GCL has helped fund several high-profile USDA loans, including Ryze Renewables, the largest to fund in the history of the USDA 9003 Biorefinery, Renewable Chemical and Biobased Product Manufacturing Assistance Program. Other notable loans in 2018 included Vidalia Denim, a new textile maker using "next generation" technology in the Mississippi Delta region, and Eagle's Catch, being built in Iowa and positioned to be one of the world's largest aquaculture production facilities.

In April, GCL hosted its second successful National Rural Lenders Association Public Private Partnership (P3) Lending Forum at Greater Nevada Field, of which GNCU is the title sponsor. USDA Rural Development professionals from throughout the United States joined representatives from banks and credit unions at the forum to learn about partnership opportunities and financing options for community facilities, agriculture, renewable energy, and business, and industry.

GCL and GNCU are both headquartered in Northern Nevada. For information visit gncu.org or greatercommerciallending.com.