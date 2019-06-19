Grow with Google event held at Carson City Library

The Carson City Library on Wednesday hosted a day of digital training for businesses, non-profits and individuals.

More than 150 people participated in four training classes and one-on-one coaching provided by 20 Google volunteers.

The event was part of the Grow with Google 50-state tour. The tech giant is working with the American Library Association to host the trainings at libraries across the country.

Nevada was the 15th state on the tour and featured stops in Las Vegas and Carson City.

Why Carson City?

“Because we know businesses here are eager to diversify their business,” said Katherine Williams of communications and public affairs at Google in San Francisco.

Mayor Bob Crowell was on hand to kick off the day.

“We are proud that Grow with Google choose our very own Carson City Library to present this timely and useful program on how to navigate the fast moving changes in the digital world for our labor force members, entrepreneurs, non-profits and of course our small business community,” said Crowell, after the event. “Carson City is one of only two sites chosen in Nevada where this program is being offered. A tip of the hat for our Library, Google and all the sponsors of this event.”

The day included four workshops: for non-profit community empowerment, putting your business online, reaching customers online, and job searches using Google Tools.

Google partnered with Northern Nevada Development Authority, the Carson City Chamber of Commerce, and other regional organizations to market the event.

Google also committed $1 million to a micro grant program. Nevada libraries can now apply for grants between $1,000-$1,500 to support their own digital skills training.