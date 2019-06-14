‘Grow with Google’ event in Carson City on June 19

Reno-based social media manager Paige Wadleigh, left, gets assistance from a Googler during the inaugural Grow with Google event Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno.

Kaleb M. Roedel / NNBV

Tech giant Google will partner with the East Las Vegas Library and the Carson City Library next week for a pair of day-long digital skills training events as part of the company’s “Grow with Google” initiative.

According to a press release, “Grow with Google” plans to work with libraries in every state “to host free events to help job seekers, small business owners, students, educators, and entrepreneurs improve their digital skills and help create economic opportunity across the country.”

Next week’s Nevada lineup is as follows; both events are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:

Monday, June 17, East Las Vegas Library, East Bonanza Road, Las Vegas

Wednesday, June 19, Carson City Library, 900 N. Roop St.

It marks the second year in a row a “Grow with Google” event will take place in Northern Nevada; last summer, hundreds of people attended the first event at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno.

There, in addition to working with the community with hands-on training, the company announced it’s investing $100,000 with state partner JOIN Inc. to help Nevadans develop digital skills needed for job placement and advancement.

According to the press release, Google staff will again lead the hands-on workshops this year, and attendees will learn online marketing for small businesses, search engine optimization, and everyday digital skills.

“Supporting access and training in digital skills for Carson City businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals is part of the vision of the Carson City Library,” Diane Baker, interim library director at the Carson City Library, said in a news release. “We are pleased to be partnering with Google and the American Library Association to host ‘Grow with Google’ that will bring training and consultation to our community to help local businesses and individuals use digital tools to move ahead.

“The trainings underscore the library’s commitment to grow the skills of our local workforce.”

Attendees can sign up for one-on-one training, and they’re welcome to drop in for a few sessions or stay all day. To learn more and to register, visit g.co/grownevada. Space is limited, so be sure to register in advance. Laptops are provided.

“Nevada is a center for innovation, entrepreneurship, and manufacturing,” Erica Swanson, Google’s Head of Community Engagement, said in a statement. “By bringing the ‘Grow with Google’ tour to the state, we are helping Nevada’s libraries build a skilled workforce that can meet the needs of the region’s growing economy.”