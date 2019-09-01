HopeFest9 raises $250,000 for Carson Tahoe Health Foundation

HopeFest9 fundraising outdid the previous year’s event by nearly $100,000.

Carson Tahoe Health Foundation announced this year’s benefit concert featuring Eric Hutchinson & The Believers, held Aug. 23, raised over $250,000.

“In a surprise, heartfelt grand finale, locals Bill and Kathy Merrill won $10,000 in the raffle sponsored by Dick Campagni Auto Group, then immediately donated the funds back to the Cancer Resource Center,” said the foundation in a press release. “Prior to the event, the Merrills raised over $8,000 for HopeFest9 by going door-to-door to over 60 houses selling raffle tickets and Walk of Hope signs.”

The funds raised support cancer patients, including paying for gas to get to treatment, no-cost lodging at the Merriner Cottages, and help with insurance co-pays and medications.

“It was truly a magical evening,” said Kitty McKay, the foundation’s director. “Since we began this hope mission in 2011, we’ve raised over $900,000. This year was certainly our most spectacular, heartfelt and bountiful year yet thanks in large part to the thousands of dedicated employees and healthcare providers we have here at the hospital, our amazing community partners and event sponsors, as well as the great crowd of attendees this year. HopeFest9 will be hard to top!”

HopeFest10 is already scheduled for Aug. 21, 2020.

To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.carsontahoe.com/cth-foundation.html.