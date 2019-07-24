Hot weather, tasty treats greet Taste of Downtown in Carson City

Thousands jam packed downtown Carson City on Saturday night for the annual Taste of Downtown benefiting Advocates to End Domestic Violence.

Winners from the ticket buyer voting were:

Best Atmosphere: The Fox Brew Pub

Best Taste: Gather

Best Sweet Taste: Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar

Best Beverage: Shoe Tree Brewing Co.

Best Overall: Red’s

Best Discovery: Flavors of India

Best Shop: Rustically Divine

Best Band: Tahoe Dance Band