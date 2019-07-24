Hot weather, tasty treats greet Taste of Downtown in Carson City
Thousands jam packed downtown Carson City on Saturday night for the annual Taste of Downtown benefiting Advocates to End Domestic Violence.
Winners from the ticket buyer voting were:
Best Atmosphere: The Fox Brew Pub
Best Taste: Gather
Best Sweet Taste: Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar
Best Beverage: Shoe Tree Brewing Co.
Best Overall: Red’s
Best Discovery: Flavors of India
Best Shop: Rustically Divine
Best Band: Tahoe Dance Band
Business