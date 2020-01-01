Human Bean coffee opens Carson City location

Carson City has a new coffee to-go, and more, option.

The Human Bean, a drive-through and walk-up coffee shop serving coffees, teas, smoothies and baked goods, opened on Highway 50 East in early December.

“We’ve had such a warm welcoming in Carson City,” said Chrissy Conaster, who owns the franchise with her fiancé, Kevin Gustafsson.

The pair also own and operate The Human Bean in Minden on Highway 395, which opened in October, and Gold’s Gym franchises in Virginia.

On the menu at The Human Bean are eight specialty coffees such as chocolate mac breve and caramel hazelnut, four espressos including cappuccino, nine frozen drinks such as green tea smoothie, java chip and frozen hot chocolate, and nine classic coffee and tea drinks. Baked goods include breakfast sandwiches, cookies, muffins and bagels.

The Human Bean is located at 3300 Highway 50 East, next door to the Dairy Queen. Hours are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.