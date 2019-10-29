In Plain Sight Marketing brings home nine awards for excellence in public relations

Carson City based In Plain Sight Marketing was honored with nine awards for excellence in public relations and community excellence by the Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America at the organization’s annual event last week.

IPSM chief executive officer, Renee Plain, received the Gold Spike for Community Excellence for her outstanding achievement and dedication to serving non-profit and other organizations that provide assistance to underserved populations. Plain was one of six professionals to receive individual honors.

For work done on behalf of Newton Learning Center, a school for children with Autism and similar learning differences in Reno, IPSM received the Award of Excellence for Audio, Video and Webcasts and the Award of Excellence for Overall Campaign; the Bronze Spike Award for Community Relations; and the Silver Spike Award for Media Relations, Paid.

Additionally, IPSM received one of four Best in Show Awards for receiving a perfect 100-point score for Media Relations – Paid, also on behalf of Newton Learning Center.

On behalf of the Carson City Senior Center, IPSM received the Bronze Spike Award for Overall Campaign, a Silver Spike Award for Community Relations and a Silver Spike Award for Audio, Video and Webcasts for the We Are the Reliables superhero-themed campaign launched last year featuring Meals on Wheels Carson City employees and the organization’s fund-raising appeal to the community.

According to the PRSA website, PRSA awards “honor outstanding contributions to the public relations profession.” Public relations professionals are encouraged to submit their best work for a chance to earn recognition for the highest standards of performance in public relations, in overall strategy, tactics, programs and campaigns. The Silver Spike Award is the organization’s top honor, and this is the first year chapter members have received the perfect 100-point score.

“Never did I ever imagine to be so honored among people we consider amazing industry champions and leaders when I started In Plain Sight Marketing eight years ago,” Plain said. “It was an amazing night, and a huge tribute to the quality of work our team puts out day after day after day. Our thanks to our clients who make it all possible, and to the Sierra Nevada chapter of PRSA, and to the amazing mentoring and training we have received through the organization.”

Photo Cutline: Carson City-based In Plain Sight Marketing received nine awards for excellence in public relations from the Public Relations Society of America Sierra Nevada Chapter at the organization’s annual event last week. From left to right: IPSM’s Kristen Furleigh, social media specialist, Renee Plain, chief executive officer, Kathie Taylor, APR, chief marketing officer, and Trinda Levine, copywriter.