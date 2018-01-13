In Plain Sight partners with JOIN Inc.

Carson City marketing agency, In Plain Sight Marketing LLC, has partnered with JOIN Inc. to promote workforce development in Northern Nevada. JOIN Inc., serves 13 counties, providing access to educational and occupational training for individuals — particularly those age 18-24, displaced and income disadvantaged workers, people who are returning to the workforce and veterans.

"Our goal for this partnership with In Plain Sight Marketing is to generate public awareness for the wide variety of programs we offer for employers and individuals seeking careers," Denise Castle, executive director for JOIN Inc., said. "We work to prepare each of our clients to become gainfully employed in a skilled occupation that forms the basis for a long-term career."

Castle said JOIN Inc. works to provide educational opportunities at no cost to career seekers and collaborates with many Nevada state agencies, provider organizations, school districts, university and community colleges, apprenticeship programs and private contractors to produce trained, motivated, and work-ready employees. JOIN Inc. also offers programs like compensation reimbursement to employers who participate in its programs.

Renee Plain, chief executive officer of In Plain Sight Marketing, said JOIN Inc.'s mission is a natural fit for the agency's portfolio, which includes extensive client projects relating to workforce development.

"We have spent the last three years working with clients who are involved in developing the skilled, trained workers needed in construction and manufacturing through trade organizations including Nevada Builders Alliance and educational partners like Carson High School Career and Technical Education," she said. "We are excited to help JOIN Inc. promote their many programs that will help employers meet the increasing demand for their services and expand our growing economy."

JOIN Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) and receives private donations and grants, along with state and federal grant funding, and services are provided at no cost to both job seekers and employers. The organization provides access to career training in each of its local job markets and in industry sectors with the most employment potential, including construction, clean energy, healthcare and medical services, logistics and operations, manufacturing, mining, information technology, tourism, gaming, entertainment, agriculture, aerospace, defense and other sectors as the state's economy diversifies.

JOIN Inc. programs are sponsored by Nevadaworks under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. An equal opportunity employer and program provider, JOIN Inc. is a partner of the American Job Center of Nevada. For more information, visit http://www.join.org.