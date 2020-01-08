Jack in the Box closing Carson City location

The Jack in the Box on South Carson Street will close next week, according to an emailed news release.

The release from Carol Moss, human resources manager for Bladow Enterprises, listing a Reno address, said the 3665 S. Carson St., location will close Jan. 15 after 30 years in Carson City.

“We have worked with our landlord and, after much discussion, regretfully we’ve decided not to continue our lease,” franchise owner Michael Bladow was quoted in the release. “The community has contributed to our success and we are proud to be conducting business in the state’s capital city which is why we are looking forward to exploring new location opportunities in Carson City.”

The release said the restaurant opened in January 1990.

“We will be working with our valuable employees to transfer them to one of our other Jack in the Box restaurants in the Carson City, Reno or Sparks area,” Adam Gonzales, president/COO, was quoted in the release.