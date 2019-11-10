Jim Valentine: Late fall/early winter real estate

It’s that time of year where summer is really gone and winter isn’t quite here yet. Time to get ready for winter while the days are still nice.

We’ve had some very cold nights lately that already have caused a few pipe bursts. Be sure to remove the garden hoses from your spigots, get the movable outside plants indoors and get your car outfitted for winter with blankets, full tank of gas and the other prudent measures to keep you safe through the winter months as you drive in the open spaces of Northern Nevada.

Your house needs to be similarly prepared for your safety and enjoyment. Be sure to have emergency lighting ready in case of power outages. That includes flashlights, lanterns, etc. with backup batteries in case things stretch out a bit longer than anticipated. You should also have warm clothes or blankets handy in the house in case the temperature drops due to extended lack of power.

In this day and age, it is important for communication and peace of mind to have your electronics charged up and have the ability to recharge them. Modern living involves electronic watches, phones, computers, tablets, games and other tools and toys that work off batteries. When the power goes off, you won’t be able to charge them, so be sure to top them off as you would the gas in your car with a storm imminent. Be sure, too, to top off the external charging units so you have the ability to recharge. This is important as important danger notices are often given via broadcast phone alerts these days.

In this day and age, it is important for communication and peace of mind to have your electronics charged up and have the ability to recharge them. Modern living involves electronic watches, phones, computers, tablets, games and other tools and toys that work off batteries. When the power goes off, you won’t be able to charge them, so be sure to top them off as you would the gas in your car with a storm imminent.

Find your snow shovel so you are ready for the first storm. It helps to remove snow from steps to prevent slippage. Do your animals have accessible water when it freezes? If their water freezes, do you have the implements to break the ice for them? It is easier to anticipate cold weather needs than to adjust after the snow flies, so look around and make sure you know where things are and can access them. It isn’t always about snow; the days are shorter, so you will be dealing with darkness as the days get progressively shorter.

Are your drainage ditches, roof gutters and other water management aspects of your property clear and ready for the moisture that we hope to get? It is much easier to clear them before they overflow due to blockage. What would block them? Leaves falling this time of year, branches and wind-transported debris. Mother Nature is always changing — not only the seasons but the terra, flora and fauna as well. As we all know, it is the wonderful four seasons in our mountain environment that make living in Northern Nevada so special.

Our advice: Be prepared for winter happenstances and you and your family can create an adventure of any unforeseen events.

When it comes to choosing professionals to assist you with your real estate needs… Experience is Priceless! Jim Valentine, RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, 775-781-3704. dpwtigers@hotmail.com