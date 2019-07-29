Leslie Cain: Important features to look for in a new home

Whether you are currently searching for your first home or your third home, it is a good strategy to pay close attention to the important features you desire. Not only is this essential to the quality of life for you and your family, but it also factors into a good resale value in the future. Here are six features to carefully evaluate when searching for a new home:

A Good Location

“Location, location, location” is one of the most important rules in real estate. You always can add amenities to a home, but you cannot change a bad location. That said, if you have to choose between a home with all of the amenities and a house in a good location with only some of the amenities, always choose the home with the best location.

Lifestyle Fit

Think carefully about the type of lifestyle that is important to you. Do you travel often? If so, you might want a low-maintenance home and yard. Does someone in the family work at home? If so, a dedicated home office space in a quiet neighborhood might be best.

School District Ranking

If you have children, you know the importance of being in a good school district. However, even if you do not have children, it is a smart choice to have your home located in a highly-rated school district since this feature also will benefit your home’s resale value.

Open Concept

Open floor plans and higher ceilings are very popular. Sometimes older homes do not provide an open floor plan, however there is often the possibility removing a wall to give a house the feel of an open concept.

The Condition of the Roof

A newer roof in good condition typically means less problems for you in the next few years and can mean a lower homeowners insurance rate. So, before you even set foot inside a home, check out the roof.

The Heating and A/C System

Make sure the furnace is in good condition and that the A/C unit is large enough to cool the home. Inefficient heating and cooling systems not only can cost you more money each month but can be expensive to repair and replace.

Once you are serious about a particular house and make an offer, part of the process will be a home inspection, which will identify any specific problems that need to be addressed. However, being aware of these important features during your search is very beneficial. If you are interested in additional tips regarding qualities to look for when buying a new home, visit http://www.realtor.com/advice/buy.

