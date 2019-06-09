Leslie Cain: It’s not too early to prep for summer

With just two weeks left until the start of summer, now is the time to begin preparing your home for those long, warm, sunny days. Get started this weekend with these seven simple tasks:

Trim Trees

Rainstorms can cause trees and shrubs to rub against your house and possibly create serious damage, and large overhanging branches can break and damage your roof and/or vehicles. Trim trees and shrubs so they are at least 8 feet from your roof. Additionally, remove dry debris close to your home and out buildings to help reduce fuels during fire season, all while creating a safe amount of defensible space.

Clean Gutters

Warm, dry weather affords the perfect opportunity to clear gutters of leaves, pine needles and debris. Ideally, you should perform this task several times a year.

Check Your Air Conditioner

Schedule a preseason check on your air conditioner before the temperatures rise. Also, change out your air filter on a regular basis as even a slightly dirty filter can slow down the airflow significantly and create problems. If you need a new air conditioning unit, be sure and look for one with the Energy Star label.

Switch Ceiling Fans to Counter-Clockwise

Utilizing ceiling fans to your best advantage can save up to 40 percent on cooling costs. During warmer weather, turn your ceiling fans to counter-clockwise to push air downward and create a stronger draft.

Clean Dryer Vents

Lint removal does not end at your dryer filter. At least once a year, you also need to check the dryer hose that leads to the outside and the vent attached to the exterior of your house. Additionally, regularly vacuum in and around the back of the dryer and also make sure the vent hoses are fitted tightly to prevent warm air escaping.

Seal your deck

If you have a wooden deck, it is a smart practice to inspect it every year and seal it every one to two years as needed. Keeping your deck sealed will prevent water from seeping into the wood, and also extend the life of the deck.

Prepare for Pests

Stay one step ahead of pests by spraying the exterior of your house with a preventative insecticide to create a barrier. Also, repair holes or tears in screens and, if needed, add fresh caulking to windows and doors.

If you can make it habit to properly prepare for each season, you will have a better chance of eliminating problems at a later date.

