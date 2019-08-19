Leslie Cain: Maintenance skills every homeowner should know

While some maintenance tasks are best left to the professionals, there are several that you can successfully complete yourself. In fact, all homeowners should know how to perform basic maintenance and general upkeep tasks, including:

Changing Out Your HVAC Filter

Replacing your HVAC filter every few months will keep your system running smoothly and will help reduce energy costs. This is a relatively easy task. You only need to know the size of filter to purchase, and when installing, be careful to position the filter properly as indicated by the arrows.

Checking Your Gutters

Maintaining clean gutters year-round is very important. In the winter and spring, water can get trapped and seep into your house and/or freeze and cause damage. In the summer, leaves and debris can accumulate and become a fire hazard.

Keeping Drains Clear and Clean

Be proactive in keeping drains and pipes clear and free of clogs. If you do get a clog, a chemical drain cleaner might work; however, you also can use a drain snake to try to clear the pipe(s). If you are unable to remove the blockage, don’t hesitate to call in a plumber.

Stopping the Water

One of the first things you should do when you move into a new home is to locate the shut-off valve to the water supply. To turn off the water, turn the handle 90 degrees.

Knowing How to Reset the Circuit Breaker

It is important to know where your circuit breaker box is located. Should power go out in a certain part of the house, garage or yard, simply find the breaker in the “off” position and switch it back to “on.” If this happens often, you might want to consider upgrading your electrical system.

Making Sure Your Smoke Detectors are in Working Order

That last thing that any homeowner wants to go through is a deadly fire that could have been avoided. Make sure all of your smoke detectors are in working order and change the batteries once a year. Also, make sure to keep fresh batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors.

While there are many more homeowner tasks we could list in this article, the main point is to be familiar with your property and what it takes to be proactive in maintaining your home.

For more local homeowner information or to find a licensed real estate professional, please contact the Sierra Nevada Realtors at 775-885-7200 or http://www.sierranevadarealtors.org. Sierra Nevada Realtors is the voice of real estate in Carson City and the surrounding areas. It is committed to building better communities throughout the region and participating in the political process to protect the industry as well as private property rights.

Leslie Cain is president of Sierra Nevada Realtors and a Realtor with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates in Carson City. Cain has been active in the real estate industry for nearly 14 years and is very passionate about the Northern Nevada community. She holds several certifications including Certified Residential Specialist, Accredited Buyer’s Representative and Senior’s Real Estate Specialist. Cain can be reached at leslie@lesliecain.com or 775-781-1386.