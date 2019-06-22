Leslie Cain: Planning a stress-free move

According to Move.org, more than 35 million Americans move into a new home each year. If you are one of the millions preparing for a move this summer, here are seven strategies to help you stay organized and lessen your moving stress:

Don’t Underestimate Organization

Plan ahead and gather plenty of boxes, bubble wrap, tape, labels and markers. It is never too soon to start packing. Professionals recommend packing one room at a time, numbering boxes, and keeping a master list. Additionally, make a list of services that need to be canceled, such as cable television and pest removal providers, and promptly make those calls.

Make Sure Your Movers are Reliable

One of the most common complaints about moving is that the moving company either did not show up, or they lost boxes and belongings. Be sure and ask friends and family for recommendations. Also, check neighborhood community online forums for suggestions. Check references and make sure the movers you select are licensed, bonded and insured.

Pack Efficiently

Utilize all the space in each box and use smaller boxes for heavier items. If you have gaps inside a box, tuck in a towel, small pillow or other soft items to help protect the contents. Also, clearly label each box (on all four sides and the top) with a designation of which room it goes into, and a brief description of contents.

Wrap It Instead of Boxing It

Instead of packing everything in a box, tightly wrap your kitchen containers with plastic wrap and leave the utensil inside of them. Adhere a label to the outside and you are good to go!

Take Photos of the Electronics

It only takes a minute to take a picture of the back of your TV, computer and other electronic devices. That way, you will know exactly which wires go where when you are setting up these devices in your new place!

Toss it Out!

Moving is a great time to reduce your belongings and get rid of items you no longer need including clothing, shoes and toys the children have outgrown. No need to pay to move or store junk!

Keep a Few Special Boxes

Designate a few boxes that will contain important must-haves for you and your family. For children, you might consider adding new toys or activities, along with favorite snacks. Keep those boxes in the family car as opposed to the moving van or truck so they are readily available.

Most importantly, remember a good attitude and patience go a long way!

For more homeowner information or to find a licensed real estate professional, please contact the Sierra Nevada Realtors at 775-885-7200 or SierraNevadaRealtors.org. Sierra Nevada Realtors is the voice of real estate in Carson City and the surrounding areas. They are committed to building better communities throughout the region, and participating in the political process to protect the industry as well as private property rights.

Leslie Cain is president of Sierra Nevada Realtors and a Realtor with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates in Carson City. Cain has been active in the real estate industry for nearly 14 years and is very passionate about the Northern Nevada community. She holds several certifications including Certified Residential Specialist, Accredited Buyer’s Representative and Senior’s Real Estate Specialist. Cain can be reached at leslie@lesliecain.com or 775-781-1386.