Giocar America, parent company of Galfer Brakes USA, purchases property in Carson City

Nevada Premier Commercial, Inc. announced the purchase of a 15,666 square foot commercial building on 1.05 acres at 4388 N. Carson St., Carson City by Giocar America Inc, of Oxnard, Calif. Representing the buyer, agent Rob Joiner closed the $1.4 million deal on Dec. 1. The seller was represented by Joel Fountain, Dickson Commercial Group.

The property is located near the northwest corner of Medical Parkway and North Carson Street, with frontage on both streets, and is the former home of the Ceramic Tile Center warehouse and home center showroom.

Giocar America is the parent company of Galfer Brakes USA, the world leader in high performance racing, off-road street and cruiser power sports braking systems. Galfer USA was founded in 1946 in Barcelona, Spain as a brake pad supplier for major European motorcycle and auto makers by Maffio Milesi. In 1992, Giorgio Milesi (one of Maffio Milesi's three sons) moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., with his wife and kids to open Galfer's USA division. Galfer's North and South Americas, Australia and the Far East main distribution center will soon be located in Carson City. After three additional locations in Southern California, Galfer USA is pleased to announce the relocation of all of its operations to Carson City by July.

Sandro Milesi, president, Galfer USA stated "It's taken some time to get it all in line but we are proud to say that Carson City, Nevada will soon be our new home. We are excited for the new business challenges and the great Carson City living.

"We are glad we worked with Nevada Premier Commercial for our business needs and Nevada Premier Properties for our new homes. Their excellent and knowledgeable service and very professional operations assisted our smooth transition."