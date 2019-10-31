Marbella Hair Salon celebrates grand opening Saturday

Marbella Hair Salon hosts its grand opening Saturday at 2 p.m. at 1817 N. Carson St. Yamila Perez, owner of Marbella, and her business partner Olivia Edralin each are licensed cosmetologists with more than 15 years of experience in the business.

Specialities include haircuts, color, braids, extensions, crochet, waxing and highlighting.

The salon has plans to grow in the future with two more chairs available for rent to hairstylists and one chair available for an aesthetician.

Business hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. For more information, call 775-430-3687 or find them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/marbella-hair-salon-110535337031976/.