Meals on Wheels Carson City joins Meals on Wheels America, Subaru of America in sharing the love

Meals on Wheels Carson City joins the 2019 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America, one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign. From Nov. 14 through Jan. 2, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities.

“In the past year, we delivered 92,966 meals to over 300 homebound seniors,” said Courtney Warner, executive director for the Carson City Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Carson City. “We expect to serve 400 seniors in the coming year, so the generous donations we receive through programs like Subaru Share the Love really matter to our Carson City family.”

“Meals on Wheels America is proud to partner with Subaru of America for the 12th consecutive year to enable more seniors to live with independence and dignity,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “Since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped deliver more than 2.2 million meals and friendly visits to vulnerable seniors nationwide. We’re enormously grateful to Subaru and its retailers for their long-standing commitment to Meals on Wheels and the millions of seniors who depend on it for nourishment and companionship.”

During the past 11 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $145 million to its charity partners. Hollander said this year’s Subaru Share the Love Event is on track to bring that total to more than $170 million.

Warner said more than two-thirds of Meals on Wheels Carson City’s recipients have a disability, half are living alone and a third live at or below the poverty line.

“We look forward to the Subaru Share the Love event every year,” said Warner. “It’s an opportunity for us to share the wonderful contributions Subaru makes to our community.”

By purchasing or leasing a new Subaru during the Subaru Share the Love Event and selecting Meals on Wheels as a charity of choice, community members can help deliver nutritious meals and other important services to seniors in Carson City.

For more information, visit http://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.