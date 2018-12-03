Miles Construction names new commercial team members

Miles Construction, a diversified Northern Nevada general contractor, has named James Feser as project manager and Eduardo Nava as project engineer, both in the company's commercial construction division.

Feser has a broad range of construction experience including project management and engineering roles for several master planned communities. Prior to joining Miles, he was facilities manager for the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau. He received his bachelor of technology degree in construction management from Western Nevada College.

Nava is an experienced builder who most recently worked for Prosser Building Development, where he specialized in the construction and restoration of commercial and residential projects. He graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics.

"Jim and Eduardo are welcome additions to the Miles team," Cary Richardson, vice president of business development for Miles Construction, said. "Their knowledge of our industry combined with their project experience across Northern Nevada will serve our organization and clients well."