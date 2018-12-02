Moline earns spot on top 100 list

RENO — RE/MAX Realty Affiliates has announced agent Laura Moline, located in the Gardnerville office, placed 35th on the RE/MAX Top 100 Individual Agents list. The RE/MAX Top 100 lists individual agents in the United States with the highest residential commissions from January to September 2018.

Moline has spent more than 20 years as a dedicated real estate agent in Northern Nevada and is passionate about matching people with their dream homes. As an agent, Moline is experienced in helping both buyers and sellers, at all stages in the process, to recognize their real estate goals.

"My philosophy as an agent is to always put the client first," said Moline. "If I keep my focus on my clients' needs and goals, I'm happy. At the end of the day, I always remember to bring myself back to that."

Over the course of her real estate career, Moline has been recognized with several prestigious awards for her efforts including being a multi-award winning member of the RE/MAX Platinum Club and the RE/MAX President's Club. She has also been named a top producer in REAL TRENDS 500 and was acknowledged in 2015 as a top producer in the State of Nevada and Southwest Region.

"Laura is an outstanding agent who strives to go above and beyond for her clients," said Amy Keith Lessinger, broker/owner of RRA. "Laura is a shining example of a very dedicated and professional agent. She definitely deserves to be recognized at a national level for her work."

For information on RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, visit http://www.RenoToTheMax.com, http://www.realty-affiliates.com or http://www.realtyaffiliatescarson.com.