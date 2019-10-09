My Place wants to be your place in Carson City

Long overdue, there’s a new place in Carson City that will be able to comfortably house visitors – and that means friends and family who want to stay more than a few days in your place – in a comfortable home-like setting. You know what Ben Franklin said about visitors staying more than three days: “Fish and visitors stink after three days.”

The hotel also will be a home away from home for business clients who want the comforts of home and to be able to prepare their own foods and stock their refrigerator. And, the longer term contractor who needs a mini apartment for a few months will find this hotel just right and conveniently located.

That place is My Place Hotels. Now open in Carson City, this is the first truly extended stay hotel offering kitchenettes and comfortable accommodations for those who find they want a bit home-like setting if they are to be in our city for business or pleasure for more than a week, although overnight stays are welcome.

Conveniently located on north Carson Street just off I-580, across from Carson Tahoe Medical Campus and a short drive to downtown – or anywhere in this City – My Place hotels is convenient, comfortable, and affordable.

Not only has My Place invested in Carson City’s future, so has the general manager who has relocated here from Aberdeen, South Dakota to oversee the construction and now the success of the 51st hotel in the My Place chain. Steven Kehm purchased a townhouse across from Mills Park and states, “I love here, the people are uber pleasant, and the scenery is first-rate!”

What makes My Place a special place? “We have made it a priority to provide the best beds possible – in fact, it’s one of our signature amenities – while offering outstandingly affordable rates”, stated Kehm. Each room offers a well-appointed kitchenette featuring a full size refrigerator, cooktop stove, microwave, and a coffee machine, although there is always a fresh pot of coffee brewing in the lobby. The rooms are well appointed with one or two beds with the one bedroom featuring a lounge chair.

My Place hotels is holding a grand opening between 4-7 pm Thursday, October 10 inviting the public to come see this new hotel. There will be a bounce-house for the kids and Bus Boy Mobile Catering will provide foods.

Mayor ProTem Lori Bagwell and My Place home office executives will be on hand to officially cut the ribbon at 5:30 p.m.. The Carson City Chamber is organizing the event.