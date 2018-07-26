Nevada Gov. Sandoval on two-week trade mission to Africa
July 26, 2018
LAS VEGAS — Gov. Brian Sandoval is on a two-week trip to Africa for a trade mission.
Sandoval's spokeswoman Mary-Sarah Kinner said the Republican governor arrived in Accra, Ghana on Wednesday for meetings with the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana and officials from the mining and gaming industry.
Sandvodal will then travel next week to South Africa for meetings in Cape Town and Durban, including a speech at a chamber of commerce.
Kinner declined to say what day Sandoval returns to the U.S., citing security concerns.
The governor was on a similar trade mission last month to Spain's Basque Country.
