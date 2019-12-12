Nevada graduates earn accreditation, certificate in public relations

RENO– The Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America announces Ashley Brune, APR, as its newest member to be Accredited in Public Relations.

Accreditation in Public Relations is the hallmark of achievement in the public relations field. The accreditation asserts professional competence, communicates professional expertise, personal and professional dedication and values, and reflects progressive public relations industry practices and high standards. Those who hold the accreditation are set apart from their peers and positioned as leaders and mentors in the competitive public relations field.

“This accreditation has already helped me become a better practitioner and mentor. By honing my skill set to think more strategically and with intention gives me the ability to better serve our clients and my team,” said Brune, who was honored with her APR pin at the Sierra Nevada Chapter’s annual Silver Spikes awards dinner on Oct. 24.

For more than a decade, Brune has used her expertise in public relations to strategically increase brand awareness and secure top media coverage for her clients. Over the course of her career, she has spearheaded public relations strategies for destinations, casino resorts, technology firms, and nationally recognized special events in the United States. As The Abbi Agency’s Vice President of Public Relations, Brune oversees new business development for the firm’s public relations clients, as well as client strategy. She also serves as director and mentor to the firm’s public relations team, providing key insights about strategy and direction, and providing continued education to team members toward their career growth.

Her volunteer experience includes currently serving as a marketing committee member with the Nevada Women’s Fund. She also has volunteer experience on committees and boards of the Nevada Diabetes Association, Pops on the River and National Association for Catering and Events.

Brune is one of 28 accredited members in the Sierra Nevada Chapter of PRSA. The Sierra Nevada Chapter maintains a higher percentage of APRs at 29 percent than the national organization’s average of 22 percent.

The Sierra Nevada Chapter also recognizes Lizbeth Alvarez for earning her Certificate in Principles of Public Relations (CPPR) this fall.

The CPPR is a four-step process, culminating in a computer-based examination, which further prepares new college graduates for careers in the public relations field and helps set them apart in the competitive hiring process.

“I’m grateful to have earned the Certificate in Principles of Public Relations but most of all, I’m grateful to have had the guidance and the inspiration from accredited public relations professionals to pursue this after graduation,” Alvarez said. “My interest in public relations increased when I noticed the lack of diverse representation in the field and after earning this certification I feel even more motivated to continue learning and applying the ethics I learned from my mentors.”

Alvarez is currently a public relations coordinator at KPS3, a digital-first marketing, branding and public relations agency based in Reno.

Alvarez graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in May 2019 as the American Advertising Federation-Reno’s Outstanding Strategic Communications Student of the Year. During her senior year, she was the account executive for the University of Nevada, Reno’s 2019 Bateman Team, and led a group of four students on a one-month campaign to increase diversity in public relations. The campaign earned national honorable mention in the Bateman competition.

She is seventh University of Nevada, Reno graduate to earn the CPPR. According to the Public Relations Society of America’s website, more than 320 students from 56 universities and colleges nationwide have earned the certificate, making Alvarez a standout in her field.