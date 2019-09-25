Nevada News Group takes home bevy of journalism awards

Several staff members of the Nevada News Group were honored for journalistic excellence this weekend.

Silver State journalists were celebrated Saturday night at the Nevada Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper and Magazine Contest awards banquet in Ely.

The Nevada Appeal, The Record-Courier and Lahontan Valley News competed in the NPA’s Intermediate division, which constitutes small daily and large weekly newspapers. The Northern Nevada Business View competes in the Urban Weeklies category.

Winning awards were:

Reporter Jessica Garcia won first place for the Appeal in the Explanatory Journalism Category for her series “Sex under scrutiny.”

Garcia won third place in feature writing.

Reporter Anne Knowles won second place in feature writing.

Reporter and page designer Kyler Klix won second place for Entertainment Writing.

Klix won second place for Best Graphic Designer for his work with the Appeal.

Fellow editorial page designer Lauren Solinger won third place for her work with the Appeal

The Appeal won third place for Advertising General Excellence.

Tahoe Magazine won second place Advertising Niche Magazine under the guidance of Kevin MacMillan and Rob Galloway.

Peak NV Magazine won third place for Advertising Niche Magazine under the guidance of MacMillan.

Editor Adam Trumble won second place for Digital Entertainment or Feature Storytelling for his online coverage of Nevada Day.

Trumble also won second place in the Feature Photo category for his photo from the 2018 Concert Under the Stars.

Trumble won third place in the same category for his photo of the Nevada Day Rock Drilling.

Trumble and Galloway won second place for Multiple Photo Essay from the 2018 Nevada Day coverage.

Trumble also won third place in the Sports Photo category

Record-Courier Editor Kurt Hildebrand won second place in Explanatory Journalism Category for his coverage of the Tiregate report.

Hildebrand also won second place for Website General Online Excellence for recordcourier.com.

The Record-Courier won first-place for Advertising General Excellence.

Graphic Artist Mike McGarvey won first place in the In House Promotion advertising category for the Lahontan Valley News.

He also won second place in Advertising Innovation and in Print Advertisement for his Green Living.

Klix won second place for Page One Design for the Lahontan Valley News.

The Lahontan Valley News placed second in Community Service for its coverage of the veterans’ community with articles on Wreaths Across America, the first Operation Battle Born ruck march that crossed Churchill County, and unaccompanied military services at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The Lahontan Valley News placed second in General Excellence. Those receiving recognition were Trumble, Steve and Thomas Ranson, Klix, Solinger, and Rick Hoover.

Reporter Kaleb M. Roedel took home a first place award for the Northern Nevada Business View in the Digital News Feature Storytelling category for his feature story and video package, “Reno ski simulator business seeks to grow snowsports community.”

Roedel also earned second place honors in the same category for his video story, “A look inside Zeppelin, the 21-and-up social gathering space set to open at The LOOP in Reno’s South Meadows.”

Roedel earned second place in the Business Spot News category, for his cannabis-centric package, “Legal pot in Nevada, one year later: Silver State’s cannabis ecosystem shows no signs of slowing, experts say.”

He also earned second place in the News Feature Story category for his story leading up to the November 2018 vote in Lyon County to outlaw legal brothels (that vote eventually failed): “Nevada brothel industry on shaky ground as possible ban looms in Lyon County.”

Also earning awards for the NNBV at this year’s NPA contests were Klix and Solinger, who earned second place honors in the categories of Overall Design and Page One Design.

Contributors who were honored include:

Steve Ranson won first place for Sports Feature Writing.

For the second consecutive year, Ranson won first place in Editorial Writing.

Ranson, who wrote the article, and his daughter, Stephanie, who took the initial photos, placed second in Breaking News Reporting Print on a Fallon man charged with murder at a Fallon church.

Thomas Ranson won first place for Multiple Photo Essay for his photos at the state basketball championships in March.

He also placed second in Sports Photo for “Trio of Girls.”

David C. Henley won first place in Local Column writing for the Lahontan Valley News.

Photographer Jeff Mulvhill placed third in News Photo Coverage for his coverage of the 2018 Carson High graduation.

Photographer Ron Harpin won first place in the Sports Photo Category for his photo for The Record-Courier of a diving stop in last year’s girls soccer playoffs.

Former employees who were honored include:

Molly Moser, who is now a producer for a Reno television station, won first place in Business Spot News for the Lahontan Valley News.

She also earned a second-place award in Business Feature category.

Former Nevada Appeal and Record-Courier photographer Jim Grant won second place in News Photo coverage for his photograph of a wild fire in Carson City.

Charles Whisnand won first place in Headline Writing for the Nevada Appeal.