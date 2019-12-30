Nevada Realtors install Brad Spires as president-elect

Nevada Realtors recently installed longtime agent Brad Spires as its president-elect for 2020. Spires, of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates in Gardnerville, will serve as the association’s president in 2021.

Group officers were installed Dec. 13 during the association’s annual meeting in Las Vegas. In addition to Spires, association officers for 2020 include:

President Chris Bishop of Las Vegas.

Vice President Doug McIntyre of Reno.

Treasurer Marissa Lostra of Elko.

Immediate Past President Keith Lynam of Las Vegas.

Each officer has extensive experience serving in leadership positions in state and local associations. Lynam and Bishop are past presidents of the Greater Las Vegas Association while Spires is a past president of the Sierra Nevada Association. Lostra is the 2019 president of the Elko County Association and McIntyre is a past president of the Reno-Sparks Association.

Lynam was named Realtor of the Year after leading the statewide association as its president in 2019, including representing its members during the state legislative session.