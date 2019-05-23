Nevada Rural Housing Authority’s Bill Brewer joins National Association of Local Housing Finance Agencies board

Nevada Rural Housing Authority Executive Director Bill Brewer has been selected to join the Board of Directors for the National Association of Local Housing Finance Agencies.

He joins a group of distinguished leaders who work together to provide leadership in the field of affordable housing finance and to deliver quality services to the NALHFA membership. Brewer’s appointment is a testament to his well-respected experience and expertise in the national housing arena, and also to NRHA’s status as a top-performing housing finance agency.

“We are thrilled to have Bill join us on the NALHFA Board of Directors,” said Rich Froehlich, NALHFA president and New York City Housing Development Corp., first vice executive president and chief operating officer. “Bill’s leadership in affordable housing, particularly in rural areas, brings an important perspective as we aim to understand and best serve locations characterized by a wide range of demographic and socioeconomic conditions.”

Brewer has been in a leadership role at NRHA since 2014, and was appointed by the NRHA Board of Commissioners as executive director in August 2018. Over the past four years, NRHA has been awarded the NALHFA Single Family Excellence Award twice and the Dedicated to Mission Award from George K. Baum & Co. The agency has also achieved the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) High Performer Status each year. Additionally, Brewer has helped lead the development or rehabilitation and opening of 14 affordable housing properties throughout the rural areas of the state, serving low-income households including the homeless, veterans and seniors.

Brewer began his career in housing at the Farmers Home Administration 30 years ago and subsequently became the first housing program director for the new Nevada State Office of FmHA, which eventually became the state office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. During his tenure as program director at USDA Rural Development, Brewer was responsible for the investment of more than $1 billion in rural Nevada.