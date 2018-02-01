Nevada secretary of state reminds business license needed

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske has issued a notice reminding business operators before they can conduct business in Nevada, they need a state business license.

The price of a license is $200 or $500 a year depending on the type of business. That includes sole proprietorships, independent contractors, partnerships, domestic and foreign corporations, nonprofits, trusts and professional entities and associations as well as limited liability business organizations.

Businesses can get a license by mail, email or fax at http://www.nvsos.gov or on line at http://www.nvsilverflume.gov.

The Secretary of State's office can be contacted directly at 775-684-5708.