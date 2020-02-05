Nevada sports books make nearly $19 million on Super Bowl

Nevada’s sports books won a total of $18,774,148 from Super Bowl bettors this past Sunday.

According to unaudited figures released by the Gaming Control Board, that is the second highest win amount in the past 10 years, exceeded only by 2014’s 43-8 blowout Seattle victory over Denver, when books made $19.6 million.

Gaming Control Board analyst Mike Lawton said sports books held 12.1 percent of total wagers, a number also surpassed only by the 16.5 percent win in 2014.

Lawton said a total of $154.7 million was wagered on Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. That total is second only to the $158.6 million bet in 2018 when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots.