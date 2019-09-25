New hotel opens in Carson City

Carson City’s newest hotel is now open.

My Place Hotel at Arrowhead Drive and Carson Street is a three-story, 64-unit extended stay hotel with kitchen and cooktop, microwave and full-size refrigerator in each room. The hotel is pet-friendly and has on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high-speed internet service, and a 24-hour My Store in the lobby.

The Carson City hotel is the 51st My Place Hotel and the second in Nevada.

“Carson City has a unique mix of government, corporate, and tourism-based lodging, for which the My Place brand is an excellent fit,” said Jason Welk, Carson Hotel Group, LLC, which developed the Carson City site. “Not only will it be the first extended-stay product in town, but it has been over 10 years since Carson City has had any new hotels enter the market.”

The hotel will be holding a formal ribbon cutting Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m.