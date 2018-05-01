New restaurant brings Mediterranean food to Carson City

For information: call 410-3333 or go online to saffrondine.com

When: Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

Mediterranean food is on the menu in Carson City.

Saffron, at 1301 N. Carson St., opened its doors last weekend.

The new restaurant features all kinds of kabobs — from vegetable to chicken to koobideh made with ground beef and lamb — and appetizers including hummus, grape leaves, and tahchin, consisting of rice crust, chicken, pistachios, and barberries.

Living up to the restaurant's name, everything is infused with saffron, a spice derived from the crocus saffron.

"We call it the spice of happiness," said Randy Letter, who with chefs Arsalan Tavakoli and Shima Tavakoli own and operate Saffron.

Letter rattled off the spices' health benefits, which reportedly include boosting the immune system, protecting the heart, and relieving anxiety.

Letter said the restaurant is focused on serving healthy, quality food.

"Everything needs to be organic and natural," he said. "We don't even have a microwave."

Saffron buys much of its meat from Minden's Bently Ranch. Honey is used as a substitute for sugar. And soda isn't on the menu.

Instead, Saffron offers a long list of fresh juices served from its juice bar, and teas, such as ginger tea and saffron tea, and various coffees, including Turkish coffee.

The menu also features soup, salads, sandwiches, which can be made as naan wrap, and hamburgers, including the three-patty Topol burger. Desserts include baklava, saffron rice pudding, and saffron ice cream.

The 2,000 square foot restaurant seats about 60 and is located in what longtime residents will remember as Sylvana's.

Saffron is now open Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

The restaurant is in the process of getting its liquor license and will soon serve wine. Takeout is also available.

The menu and other details are available online at saffrondine.com.