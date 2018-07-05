Nissan dealer purchases Carson City property

Nevada Premier Commercial, Inc., has announced the completion of the purchase of property for the new Nissan dealership on South Carson Street.

Approximately 26,000 square feet in two commercial buildings on 4.13 acres at 2750 S. Carson Street, were purchased by Chris Russell Dealerships Pocatello, Idaho and Bellingham, Wash. Representing the buyer and seller, agents Rob Joiner and Keith Howell closed the $2.65 million transaction on May 31.

The property is located on South Carson Street on the former site of the Craft Market retail store and will be the home to the newest Nissan Automotive franchise in the Chris Russell Dealerships group.

"We are excited to join the Carson City community, and to provide sales and service for all of the exciting vehicle models in Nissan's lineup," states Wade Wellard, business development manager, Chris Russell Automotive Group. "Chris Russell has been in the automotive industry for nearly three decades, providing excellence in quality and service."

Chris Russell Dealerships currently have three franchise locations including Pocatello Nissan and Pocatello Kia, located in Pocatello, Idaho, as well as Bellingham Nissan located in Bellingham, Wash.

"All three dealerships have enjoyed tremendous growth and high customer satisfaction. This success allows Chris to support the communities in ways that really make a difference. Chris has his motto on the wall of his stores, 'You're not 'livin', unless you're 'givin.' Our stores support and give back to the local communities in a number of ways," Wellard said.

Causes the dealership is involved in include an annual food drive, Toys for Tots, "Teacher Feature" which honors teachers in which the community nominates local teachers for the honor. Each week a teacher is honored as "Teacher of the Week." Each Teacher of the Week is entered in a drawing with the winner receive an all-expense-paid cruise for two to Baja, Mexico.

The dealership also has a similar program to honor first responders, "Above the Call," in which the honors and awards are equivalent to those presented in "Teacher Feature."

The dealership also supports the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Every dealership employee is also provided one hour of paid time off a week to volunteer in the community.