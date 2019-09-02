Northern Nevada Development Authority honors Western Nevada College Foundation

Northern Nevada Development Authority has announced its annual Pioneer Award winners.

Western Nevada College Foundation will receive the Boundary Peak Exceptional Nonprofit Award “for extraordinary growth in funding streams from 2016-2019, active board involvement, presence in the community, and support of workforce development initiatives.”

“We are so honored to receive this prestigious award. The board of directors for the WNC Foundation has worked very hard over the past few years to support students through scholarships, emergency funding and WNC facility improvements in order to contribute to workforce development in this region,” said WNC Foundation Executive Director Niki Gladys.

The Kit Carson Extraordinary Entrepreneurism Award is going to Kevin Lindseth, CEO, Pure Ground Ingredients, Minden for “his ability to meet market needs, the ongoing refinement of the PGI business model, the company’s growth and environmental responsibility, use of state-of-the-art systems, worldwide community engagement, work with students, and training programs for employees.”

“Pure Ground Ingredients expresses our gratitude to NNDA and our community, our employees and global network of customers and growers. We couldn’t have made it this far without the continued dedication and support over the years,” said Lindseth.

The Silver Forge Outstanding Manufacturer Award is for Franklin Armory, which specializes in manufacturing quality firearms for sporting, military, and law enforcement applications. The Minden company is being honored “for its innovative manufacturing techniques, community involvement with local law enforcement, growing exports, and recent business expansions.”

“Northern Nevada continues to provide lower manufacturing costs including real estate, skilled labor, energy, and compliance,” said Jay Jacobson, president.

The Golden Hammer Award, presented by the Nevada Builders Alliance in recognition of the construction team whose project had the greatest impact on the economic development of the Sierra region, is going to Metcalf Builders for the 308 Curry Street mixed-used project.

NNDA announced previously that Jim Peckham, executive director, Friends in Service Helping, will receive the Pioneer of the Year Award.

The recipients will be honored at NNDA 2019 Pioneer Awards & Gala on Nov. 7 at Atlantis Casino. Event information, tickets, and sponsorships are available at PioneerAwards.com.