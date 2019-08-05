NV Energy electric rates to decrease slightly in Northern Nevada

The Nevada Public Utilities Commission and NV Energy have approved a reduction in electric rates that will total $21.9 million for Northern Nevada customers.

The decrease goes into effect Oct. 1 and is the result of reductions in the projected cost of providing renewable and energy efficiency services, according to the utility.

“It is important for NV Energy to provide options for our customers to help them reduce their energy use and utilize new energy technologies without increasing the price they pay for power,” said utility President Doug Cannon.

Residential electric customers will see a decrease of just over $2 a month.