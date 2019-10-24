Opening delayed for Estee’s newest Carson City restaurant

Nevada Day revelers will have to wait to celebrate inside Carson City’s newest restaurant.

Cucina Lupo, the new Italian eatery from chef Mark Estee going in at 308 Curry St., will be opening early next month.

When the restaurant change was made public last month, Estee said he hoped to open Cucina Lupo’s doors before Nevada Day after a quick remodel of the space.

“We are diligently working on getting open as quickly as possible. As of now, it seems like it will be the first or second week of November,” said Nick Meyer, director of operations, Reno Local Food Group, the restaurant business run by Estee and several partners. The group also owns and operates Carson City’s The Union and Overland Restaurant & Pub in Gardnerville.

Meyer said Cucina Lupo’s menu will feature “modern Italian cuisine and sprinkle in some of the Spanish, Basque and Mediterranean influences from that same area of the globe.”

The restaurant replaces The Martin Hotel, the second location of the famous Basque restaurant in Winnemucca, which closed its doors late last month after a year.