Opportunity Zones certified in Nevada
June 15, 2018
Gov. Brian Sandoval says the U.S. Treasury has certified Nevada's Opportunity Zones.
He said the designation will encourage private investment in parts of Nevada in the most need and "kick start" construction of affordable housing projects.
"From Southern Nevada to Northern Nevada and areas in between, the certification of Nevada's designated Opportunity Zones will benefit communities big and small," he said.
Opportunity Zones are intended to generate investment in low-income communities by providing tax breaks to private investors.
Trending In: Business
Trending Sitewide
- Voltaire Canyon fire grows to 500 acres; winds a concern
- Historic Jack’s Bar in Carson City sells; Nevada Builders Alliance purchases landmark for $300,000
- Douglas County Commission chairman ousted
- Churchill County voters consistent with statewide results: Heller vs. Rosen; Sisolak vs. Laxalt
- It’s official: Carson City officials elected during the primary