Opportunity Zones certified in Nevada

Gov. Brian Sandoval says the U.S. Treasury has certified Nevada's Opportunity Zones.

He said the designation will encourage private investment in parts of Nevada in the most need and "kick start" construction of affordable housing projects.

"From Southern Nevada to Northern Nevada and areas in between, the certification of Nevada's designated Opportunity Zones will benefit communities big and small," he said.

Opportunity Zones are intended to generate investment in low-income communities by providing tax breaks to private investors.