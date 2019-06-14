PostalAnnex opening in Carson City

PostalAnnex, a one-stop business service center for packaging, shipping and office supply needs, has announced a new outlet will be open by the end of June at the Eagle Station retail center in Carson City. The 990-square-foot Postal Annex No. 18021 will be located at 3827 S. Carson St., Suite No. 505-25.

Owners and operators of the new PostalAnnex will be members of the Musgrove family, including husband-and-wife James and Cindy Musgrove and daughter Katelyn Musgrove. Originally from San Diego, the family has visited the Eastern Sierra Mountain regions on vacation for many years and Carson City had been a favorite getaway. They recently bought a home near Carson City and will relocate to operate the new PostalAnnex with a family atmosphere, they said.

“As a family-run shop, we are committed to offer superior customer service,” said James Musgrove, who previously worked for 29 years with Coca-Cola. “We also will focus on supporting the local community, including youth sports leagues and nonprofits that support military families. After dealing with the fast-paced, Southern California lifestyle, we are looking forward to enjoying working and living in a smaller town.”

The new PostalAnnex will offer customized packaging and shipping services, along with private mailbox rental, notary public service and copy services. Shipping will be available via UPS, FedEx, USPS and DHL, as well as freight companies. For information, send an e-mail to pa18021@postalannex.com, or visit http://www.postalannex.com/18021.

PostalAnnex is part of Annex Brands, Inc., a franchisor of more than 820 business service centers in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Japan. Annex Brands, founded in 1985 in San Diego, operates under the brand names of PostalAnnex+, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Center, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, Handle With Care Packing Store and Annex Copy Center. For information, visit http://www.AnnexBrands.com.