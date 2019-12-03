PRSA Sierra Nevada Chapter launches Better PR podcast

RENO — The Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) announced the launch of its first podcast, Better PR this week. The first three episodes are currently available on the chapter’s website at prsasierra.org/Podcast and will also stream on popular podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcast in the future.

Better PR’s hosts, Even Muth, CPPR, and Kathie Taylor, APR, CAPM, chief marketing officer for In Plain Sight Marketing LLC and PRSA Sierra Nevada Chapter vice president of professional development, talk with local professionals to gain insight into different industries, techniques, situations and tips for professional growth.

“Our goal is to encourage young practitioners to join PRSA, to excite mid-level and senior practitioners to achieve accreditation in public relations, to elevate the profession, and provide insight into specialized areas of public relations,” said Taylor. “Better PR has been a ton of fun to launch, record and learn from fellow PR professionals at different stages in their careers.”

The first three podcasts include guests Bethany Drysdale, PRSA Sierra Nevada Chapter president and chief communications officer at Travel Nevada, Chris Moran, public relations specialist at Travel Nevada, and Dan Davis, APR, public information officer for the Carson City School District.

Drysdale and Moran are featured on two episodes of Better PR, where they discuss their process in attaining their accreditation in public relations in episode one, What Does it Take to Earn Your Accreditation in Public Relations? and the nuances of promoting the travel industry in episode 2, Tourism Public Relations: A Chat with Nevada’s Pros. Davis discusses the intricacies of writing a public relations plan from the ground up for a complex government organization.

“Many of our regional stories gain national media attention,” said Taylor. “We will showcase the level of professionalism our area practitioners provide and give insight into best practices in the many areas of expertise and specialty in public relations.”

The podcast’s sponsors currently include In Plain Sight Marketing LLC, Adams Hub for Innovation and the Reynolds School of Journalism. For more information on how to become a guest, sponsor an episode or if you would like to request a topic, please email info@prsasierra.org .