Q&D heading construction at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

Q&D Construction, a Northern Nevada-based contractor, will lead construction on the Heroes Memorial Building renovation project in Carson City and the new emergency department and covered connector at the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.

Q&D was selected as the construction manager-at-risk for the Heroes Memorial Building Renovation project. The $11 million renovation project scope includes completing the programming and schematic design for seismic strengthening and a major remodel of the building and annex. The building was designed in 1921 as a memorial to Nevada soldiers of World War I and currently is used as an office for the Attorney General while the annex was constructed in 1951 and is in use by a local veterans group.

Q&D is also building a new 35,000-square-foot emergency department and laboratory expansion at the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, along with a connector building between the hospital and the existing surgery center. Crews recently completed the emergency department and surgery center parking while building demo, emergency department, surgery center and lab area work continues. Q&D is working alongside the hospital to keep the facility fully operating and in business-as-usual condition during construction. The project is scheduled to be completed in March 2021.

“As an industry leader in general contracting for over 55 years, we provide a high standard of excellence on all of our projects,” said Q&D president Lance Semelko. “We are honored to oversee vital projects that benefit the Northern Nevada communities.”

For information on Q&D Construction and its projects, visit qdconstruction.com/qd-projects/.