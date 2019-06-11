Realty Executives Nevada’s Choice a donation site for pet food, supplies

Realty Executives Nevada’s Choice was welcomed this month by the national nonprofit Feeding Pets of the Homeless as a donation site. Donations of pet food and supplies can be taken to 800 E. College Parkway and will then be delivered to a local food bank, homeless shelter or homeless encampment. Feeding Pets of the Homeless is the only national network focused on feeding and providing emergency veterinary care to pets of the homeless.

During the course of a year, millions of people become homeless with numbers rising. About 80 percent of people who experience homelessness are homeless for a short period of time and usually need help finding housing or a rent subsidy. For those with pets, it becomes more difficult, forcing them to choose between their pet and a roof over their head. Most choose to stay on the streets with their pets for longer periods of time. Their pets are their comfort, provide an emotional bond of loyalty, provide protection and are nonjudgmental. It’s estimated one in four homeless and disadvantaged people have a pet. Pets of the homeless don’t choose their guardians. A difference can be made to aid these pets.

More than 20,416 pets have been medically treated through the assistance of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, and more than 644 tons of pet food collected and distributed. There are more than 409 donation sites nationwide. Pets of the Homeless has provided more than $1.23 million in emergency veterinary care to pets of the homeless.

Realty Executives Nevada’s Choice accepts pet food donations year-round. For information, call 775-220-5696 or call Pets of the Homeless at 775-841-7463 or visit petsofthehomeless.org.