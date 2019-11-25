Refurbished Telegraph Square sign to be installed in Carson City

The long-standing Telegraph Square sign is now refurbished and about to be reinstalled.

Downtown 2020 Group and Mayor Bob Crowell will unveil the updated sign Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. at Telegraph Square, located at Curry and Telegraph streets.

To celebrate, there will be food and raffle prizes provided by nearby businesses, including Battle Born Social, Carson Jewelry and Loan, Champagne Beauty Bar, Cipriani’s Barber Shop, Cucina Lupo, Fabulous You Salon, Old Globe Saloon, Peak Real Estate, Rustically Divine, Squeeze In, Union Eatery and Tap House and WestSide Pour House.

The sign was found by Carson City Public Works after reconstruction of Curry Street and Alltizer’s Powder Coating, American Metal Worx, and Vital Signs helped rehabilitate it.