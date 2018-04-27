Reno-Sparks visitation revenue increases

Taxable room revenues in the Reno-Sparks area grew by 6.8 percent in March compared to the same month of 2017.

The increase came despite the fact total occupied rooms decreased 2.3 percent. The difference can be attributed to the fact the average room rates per night increased nearly $6 this year to $96.12.

Total taxable room revenues for the month were $29.8 million, up $1.9 million.

The report released this week by the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority says occupied rooms for the month totaled 508,954. The overall occupancy rate in the Reno-Sparks market was 68.5 percent.

The survey counts available rooms times the number of days in the month for hotels, motels, 28-day rentals, RV parks, timeshares, vacation rentals and homeowner rentals.