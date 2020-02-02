Retail Association predicts $162 million in Super Bowl sales in Nevada

The Retail Association of Nevada has issued a prediction Sunday’s Super Bowl will generate more than $162 million in consumer sales.

A spokesman said that includes party supplies, televisions, furniture and team equipment and apparel.

“Retailers throughout Nevada are ready for one of the biggest Super Bowls we have seen in many years,” said Bryan Wachter of RAN.

He said the estimates are based on a recent survey by the National Retail Federation and predict that 1.8 million Nevadans will watch the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Those national surveys project that viewers will spend an average of $88.65 on the party and materials to help cheer on their team. That is an increase of more than 8 percent over what was reported spent last year.

Nearly half the viewers report plans to either host or attend a party with another 5 percent watching from their favorite bar or restaurant.

RAN projects there will be a bit more than 200,000 team apparel purchases and as many as 165,000 new television purchases.

The association predicts Nevadans will wager nearly $154 million on the game this year at the state’s sportsbooks. The betting line currently favors the Chiefs by 1-1.5 points but that could change ahead of the game.