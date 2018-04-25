Rib fest planned Memorial Day weekend in Carson City

Casino Fandango will hold the community's first Rockin' Rib Fest, May 25 through May 28. The inaugural event marks the only Memorial Day rib fest in the region and will be the largest planned Memorial Day celebration in the community.

Rib cookers from around the country, including Austin's Texas Lightning BBQ, Chicago BBQ Company, Back Forty Texas BBQ and Carson City BBQ will gather for the four-day event, which kicks off at noon May 25, with food, live music and family-friendly activities planned throughout the holiday weekend. The event concludes at 5 p.m., May 28. Admission is free.

"Until now, there hasn't been this scale of an event for the community on Memorial Day weekend, so this year we decided to take advantage of the opportunity to host a citywide celebration with delicious food and great music," said Court Cardinal, president and general manager of Casino Fandango. "There's nothing like a barbecue to bring people together on Memorial Day weekend and honor those brave men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. We hope to see friends and neighbors from across the region join us."

Event attendees will have the chance to vote for their favorite ribs. Winners will be announced Sunday at 3 p.m.

Casino Fandango will also offer a beverage garden for the event, which will include domestic and craft beers, wine, margaritas and cocktails, as well as sodas and bottled water. Sides and desserts, as well as Rockin' Rib Fest merchandise, will also be available for purchase at the Casino Fandango booth.

Planned activities include games such as cornhole, Hammer-Schlagen and a pie-eating contest, with prizes for the winners. Dozens of arts and crafts vendors will also be on site.

Several local bands are scheduled to play from open to close each day, including Escalade, the John Dawson Band, Joey Carmen, the Lost Reverends, Arizona Jones, Hindsight, Rick Metz and Reckless Envy. Michael Furlong's Tribute to Tom Petty will headline Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the roof-top level of the parking garage at Casino Fandango. Entrance is off of Curry Street.

The schedule is noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.