Sandra Douglass Morgan appointed to Gaming Commission

Gov. Brian Sandoval has named Sandra Douglass Morgan to the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Morgan is a telecommunications executive and member of the Athletic Commission. She was North Las Vegas City Attorney and prior to that, Litigation Attorney for MGM Mirage.

She currently serves on the board of directors for Jobs for Nevada Graduates.

She assumed the position April 28.

The Gaming Commission is the parent body to the Nevada Gaming Control Board which investigates licensees, makes recommendations to the commission and manages the state's gaming regulatory system.