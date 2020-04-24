Sierra Nevada Realtors preside: Local realtors are taking steps to keep clients safe

Claudia Saavedra

Marriela Durandegui

During the COVID-19 crisis, real estate transactions are still happening. People are still looking to buy homes and others are still hoping to get theirs sold. The real estate industry has been deemed essential and there are many safety measures local REALTORS® are implementing for the benefit of their clients and the community.

If you’re looking at homes in Northern Nevada, you’ll likely be asked to bring a mask to showings and to use hand sanitizer before and after entering a home. REALTORS® are carefully

sanitizing doorknobs and lockboxes before and after use and are often viewing a home before their clients arrive to minimize the number of people inside a home at one time.

One side effect of this new market is a heightened seriousness among prospective buyers. With all of these extra steps required to view a home, people are unlikely to schedule a showing unless they’re quite interested in the home. Many REALTORS® are requiring lender pre- approval before scheduling showings. Several are asking that prospective buyers view a home’s virtual tour before seeing the home in person.

Once the escrow process begins, buyers and sellers are still protected from health concerns. Lenders and title companies have taken steps to limit clients’ contact with each other and with office employees. Most offices are only open by appointment and clients are encouraged to keep their pen after signing. Lenders and escrow professionals are taking extra steps to sanitize the office between clients.

REALTORS® and other real estate professionals are also advocating strongly to help the community on an economic level. Many have replaced client gifts purchased from national chains with gift certificates to local restaurants.

The Nevada Association of REALTORS® (NVAR) has released guidelines to help agents make these decisions. The six-foot rule and common sense are at the heart of these guidelines. Most importantly, NVAR and local associations are dedicated to keeping communities safe during this time.