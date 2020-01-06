Sierra Nevada Realtors raise more than $20K for local charities

Sierra Nevada Realtors donated $20,497 to local charities in 2019, according to a news release.

The organization also collected and donated items to charities beyond monetary contribution and participated in events for the benefit of Carson City, Carson Valley, and Dayton.

SNR holds fundraising events throughout the year. In March, members participated in a Polar Plunge into Lake Tahoe that raised $1,200 for Special Olympics. The organization’s annual Alyce McCracken Golf Tournament held in May raised $6,171, which was donated as scholarships to high school students in Douglas, Lyon, Churchill, and Carson City counties. SNR will hold its 2020 tournament, which is open to the public and offers sponsorship opportunities June 12.

Members also participated in Carson Tahoe Health’s ninth annual Hopefest. SNR raised $5,877 for this event, which puts proceeds toward support for those battling cancer. SNR’s annual board installation dinner generated $2,900 to be donated in the form of Amazon gift cards to local teens struggling with homelessness.

During November and December, SNR accepted monetary and item donations for Pets of the Homeless, collecting $220 plus pet supplies like cat food, dog food, treats, leashes, beds, and animal carriers. Pets of the Homeless is a national organization founded and operated locally in Carson City.

SNR also held a toiletry drive for Dayton teenagers at risk as well as an event to help connect students of Spanish Springs High School to donated prom dresses. Members participated in Realtors Give Back, a day of trash pick-up in Carson City and exterior clean-up of a Dayton retirement home. During Carson High School’s Safe & Sober Grad Night, members volunteered as chaperones.

For information about Sierra Nevada Realtors, including how to get involved as an affiliate sponsor, visit http://www.sierranevadarealtors.org.