Signarama is opening a Carson City location at 1894 E. William St., in mid-October.

Signarama is a franchise of the Hone Company.

The 2,016 square foot facility will offer business signs, vehicle wraps, window graphics, and more. The business is owned by Shelby and Barbara Hughes.

The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment. Contact 775-515-1433 or info@signarama-carsoncity.com.